Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

Meghan Markle shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle show featuring cooking, gardening, and heartfelt moments. The series premieres on March 4.

Meghan Markle is gearing up for the release of her Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan.' Days before the premiere of the series, the Duchess of Sussex shared behind-the-scenes clips.

She posted the video on her Instagram page.

"The short video shows Meghan in Montecito, California, with her crew and guest stars. The Duchess is seen dancing in the kitchen, beekeeping, and baking. The video ends with a brief cameo of Prince Harry by her side as they walk off-set and outside together", reported People.

"Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins," she wrote in the caption, as per the outlet.

'With Love, Meghan' is set to release on March 4, two months after the original premiere date. Meghan, 43, postponed the release with Netflix's support due to the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles in January.

The series was set to premiere on Netflix on January 15.

In a statement released by the streamer, Markle said, "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

The show, billed as a lifestyle program incorporating elements of cooking, gardening, and shopping, is a "heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California. " The move was "due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires."

Taking to her Instagram page, Meghan shared the trailer for the series in early January, writing on her Instagram page, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support -- and fun! As ever, Meghan, " reported People.

Netflix described the show as an "inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected," they continued. "She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same," reported People.

'With Love, Meghan' premieres March 4 on Netflix.

