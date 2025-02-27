Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note

On February 26, 39-year-old actress Michelle Trachtenberg, well known for her role in the television program Gossip Girl, was discovered dead at her New York home. According to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), she was "unconscious and unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment when her mother discovered her.

According to Variety, she had recently been undergoing a liver transplant. However, the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, though NYPD has ruled out any criminal involvement.

In a statement, NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 am, and emergency medical workers pronounced her dead at the scene.

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away," her publicist, Gary Mantoosh, said in a statement, adding. "The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time."

Born in New York on Oct. 11, 1985, Trachtenberg started her acting career at a very young age. She was just 3 when she appeared in commercials, and later, she got her first TV project, the Nickelodeon series 'The Adventures of Pete & Pete', which premiered in the mid-1990s, according to Variety.

At the age of 10, she got an opportunity to act in a movie, 'Harriet the Spy', which was released in 1996.

However, her breakthrough role was playing Dawn Summers on the teen drama 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'.

Trachtenberg joined the popular show in its fifth season and remained on it through its seventh and final season, which ended in 2003.

Her other successful project was 'Gossip Girl', which aired from 2007 to 2012. In the teen drama, she played Georgina Sparks.

She briefly reprised her role on HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' reboot in 2022, as per the outlet.

Blake Lively remembers Michelle

Michelle's Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartbreaking note. "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed to the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself. And she always had yummy caramel-smelling lip gloss because she didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lip gloss because she cared about the sweet details."

She went on to say, "She was a kind person through and through. Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday."

"Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire," Blake added.

Apart from these successful shows, she also starred in films, including 2004's 'Eurotrip', a raunchy teen comedy, and 2005's 'Ice Princess', a comparatively wholesome film about a nerdy high schooler with a passion for figure skating, reported Variety.

She was also part of '17 Again', a 2009 American teen fantasy comedy film directed by Burr Steers. It stars Zac Efron, Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, and Michelle Trachtenberg, with Melora Hardin, Sterling Knight, and Matthew Perry in supporting roles.

