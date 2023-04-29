Meghan Markle set to make her return to Hollywood? Details here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to news reports in media, Meghan Markle might be mulling over making her big come back to Hollywood as an actor as she has reportedly signed with WME, a prominently renowned Hollywood talent agency that reps Rihanna and The Rock. Know more.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Meghan Markle, Hollywood actress and the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed with WME. The actress and Archewell, her media company with Prince Harry, will be represented by WME. The former Suits actress signed with WME, a big talent agency in Hollywood known to represent several Hollywood biggies.

    A leading global entertainment outlet reported that Meghan would be repped by Ari Emanuel, who has previously worked with Mark Wahlberg, Martin Scorsese and Charlize Theron, and many more.

    Speaking of WME, it is known to represent big names like Rihanna, Matt Damon, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. As per the reports, the talent management agency finally signed Meghan after numerous agencies reportedly tried to collaborate with her. Reportedly, the former Suits actress will just focus on film and television production and brand partnerships instead of acting.

    For the unversed, before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan starred in the hit legal drama Suits. She played the role of Rachel Zane, a talented paralegal-turned-lawyer who falls in love with Mike, the series lead.

    When Harry and Meghan stepped down as royals and moved to California, they created and set up lucrative partnerships under Archewell. The couple’s company Archewell has deals with Netflix and Spotify before their collaboration with WME. The deals and tie-ups with these platforms have helped Archewell launch Harry & Meghan’s documentary and the Archetypes podcast.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The podcast Archetype was launched in the summer of 2022, which aims to “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” A list of celebrities, including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Deepika Padukone, and Mindy Kaling appeared on the podcast.

