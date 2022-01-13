  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree

    Megan Fox and Colson Baker first sparked romance rumours in 2020, and later the same year, in July, the couple went Instagram official with their relationship.

    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 8:29 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hollywood actress Megan Fox and American rapper Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) are now officially engaged. The couple gave the news by dropping a video of the precious moment where Colson Baker got down on one knee to propose to the actress. 

    The video showcased the duo under a banyan tree that holds importance to their relationship. Megan Fox and Colson Baker first sparked romance rumours in 2020, and later the same year, in July, the couple went Instagram official with their relationship.

    Since then, we have seen many PDA-filled pictures with romantic Insta captions. Megan Fox and Colson Baker also made some red carpet appearances that became the talk of the town. Sharing an engagement video, Megan wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic." She then added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

    It all started when Megan was shooting for 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' in Puerto Rico when everything got shut down due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Colson Baker's music video for 'Bloody Valentine' featuring Megan Fox only brought them more closer. 

    Meta: Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox go topless for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS (9 hot pictures)

    In Colson Baker's Instagram post, he showed off the stunning engagement ring that he proposed Megan Fox with and disclosed design details. The rapper also revealed how the ring represented 'two halves of the same soul.'

    Meta: Megan Fox's sexy lingerie pictures are too hot to handle, Check out

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing drb

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing

    Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora drb

    Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar new selfiee partner here is how karan johar reacted to it drb

    Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar’s new ‘selfiee’ partner? Here's how Karan Johar reacted to it

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor" RCB

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor"

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth apology says such words should not have been used for a woman drb

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth’s apology; says such words shouldn’t have been used for a woman

    Recent Stories

    India reports 247417 fresh COVID cases positivity rate touches 13 per cent Omicron tally stands at 5488 gcw

    India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases, positivity rate touches 13%; Omicron tally stands at 5,488

    Here how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral RCB

    Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez is healing after her private pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral

    Exclusive Part II: New ISRO chairman S Somanath on the two major launches in 2022

    Exclusive Part II: New ISRO chief on the 2 major launches this year

    When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'RUDE', he even had bad experience working with him RCB

    Was Salman Khan rude with Aamir Khan? Latter reveals his experience

    India Open 2022 Kidambi Srikanth among 7 Indians test positive for COVID19 gcw

    India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth among 7 Indians test positive for COVID-19

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon