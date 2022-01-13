Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get engaged; watch rapper's proposal under a banyan tree

Megan Fox and Colson Baker first sparked romance rumours in 2020, and later the same year, in July, the couple went Instagram official with their relationship.

Hollywood actress Megan Fox and American rapper Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) are now officially engaged. The couple gave the news by dropping a video of the precious moment where Colson Baker got down on one knee to propose to the actress.

The video showcased the duo under a banyan tree that holds importance to their relationship. Megan Fox and Colson Baker first sparked romance rumours in 2020, and later the same year, in July, the couple went Instagram official with their relationship.

Since then, we have seen many PDA-filled pictures with romantic Insta captions. Megan Fox and Colson Baker also made some red carpet appearances that became the talk of the town. Sharing an engagement video, Megan wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic." She then added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood."

It all started when Megan was shooting for 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' in Puerto Rico when everything got shut down due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Colson Baker's music video for 'Bloody Valentine' featuring Megan Fox only brought them more closer.

In Colson Baker's Instagram post, he showed off the stunning engagement ring that he proposed Megan Fox with and disclosed design details. The rapper also revealed how the ring represented 'two halves of the same soul.'

