Career
It is often believed that passing the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is necessary to build a career in engineering.
But did you know that there are many prestigious private engineering colleges in India where you can get admission even without a JEE score?
Some colleges conduct their own entrance tests, while others offer admission based on merit and other criteria.
If you want to get admission to a top-ranked engineering college even without JEE, these 5 excellent options may be for you.
This is a private engineering college. MIT conducts its own entrance exam for admission. Excellent placement opportunities in IT and core engineering.
Its campuses are in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, and Dubai. It is a deemed university. Admission is through BITSAT (BITS Admission Test). High placement packages.
Campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, Amravati. This is a private university where you can get admission by clearing VITEEE. Placement offers up to 50 LPA.
Its campus is in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This is a private university where admission is through SRMJEEE. Companies like Amazon, TCS visit for placements.
It is located in Manipal, Karnataka. This is a private engineering college. You have to clear the Manipal Entrance Test for admission. Great placements in Data Science.
If your JEE score is not good or you are looking for an alternate admission route, these private engineering colleges offer excellent research, placement.
If you want to build a career in engineering, be sure to check the admission details and entrance exam dates on the official websites of these colleges.
IQ Test: Are you a superfast thinker? Solve these 7 tricky puzzles
Best AI Tools for Students Enhance Learning and Career Growth
Elon Musk inspired 5 tips to become a billionaire
IQ Test: Are You Super Fast? Try These 8 Tricky Puzzles