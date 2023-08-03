Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Meg 2 Full Movie HD Leaked Online: The film is to be released on August 4; Meg 2: The Trench will be in theatres. See below for how and where to watch it.
     

    Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other torrent sites
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Meg 2: The Trench is the sequel to "The Meg," (2018 ), starring Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Cliff Curtis. The Ben Wheatley-directed movie follows an underwater mining workforce fighting for life as three Megalodons attack. Meg 2: The Trench leaked to pirate sites and is streaming on them after release.

    ]Online piracy of "Meg 2: The Trench" is claimed. It was released for illegal streaming on pirate sites after its theatrical launch. It illustrates the entertainment industry's piracy war. Unfortunately, other films have leaked, highlighting the industry's dilemma. Despite site restrictions, some unauthorised services offer illegal downloads and streaming. 

    The "Meg 2: The Trench" leak emphasises the gravity of this predicament. Viewership and respect fuel the entertainment sector. Audiences support filmmakers and artists by watching their favourite shows and films on legal channels, keeping the entertainment sector alive.

    Free viewing of Meg 2 The Trench is available on 123movies, Reddit, in the US, UK, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and Australia. 

    About the film:
    The Meg loosely adapts Steve Alten's novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror and follows rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) as he seeks to save a crew stranded in a deep-sea submersible at the bottom of the Pacific. Why is the team trapped? Because a 75-foot ancient shark, considered extinct, attacked their ship on sight. The Megalodon is alive and thriving in this upgraded Jaws. Some people must stop it.

    The Meg 2 isn't streaming yet because of its exclusive movie run. The good news is that Max (previously HBO Max) streams the first oceanic movie right now. Make the most of your Max subscription by checking out what else is new this month.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy.
     

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
