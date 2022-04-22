Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad; here’s why

Kareena Kapoor Khan draws flak on social media for a jewellery brand shoot. The actress and the brand have been accused of ‘hurting religious sentiments'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photoshoot for a jewellery brand on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya has not gone down well with a section of the people. Social media users have attacked the actress, further calling for a boycott of the jewellery brand for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

In the slew of pictures that the jewellery brand has used for the Akshaya Tritiya promotions, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen donning a traditional attired with heavy jewellery. However, there is one thing that went missing from her look which irked the users.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photographs did not show her wearing a bindi on her forehead. And it was this very reason that offended a section of social media users.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the users expressed their anger over how sporting a bindi on a traditional look, especially during a festival, is a part of Hindu traditions that the brand and the actress forgot during their promotional photo shoot.

Calling it an ‘insult to Hindu religious traditions’, one Twitter user wrote: "Every Hindu woman puts bindi on her forehead as foremost adornment be it festival. But advertisement features Kareena without bindi. This is an insult to the Hindu religion.#MalabarGold & Diamonds is disregarding Hindu religious traditions.‼️ #No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold (sic).”

Attacking Kareena Kapoor Khan, another user said that if she doesn’t remember the importance of bindi in a Hindu married woman’s life, especially on a festive occasion. Then she must refrain from doing such as ”to just earn money”.

Several questions were also raised about the jewellery brand for the same. One use wrote, “#KareenaKapoorKhan without a Bindi in #MalabarGold ad on Akshaya Tritiya? Malabar Gold Explain what the advertisement is for? #Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business (sic)."

This is not the first time that a jewellery brand has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. In October 2020, Tanishq had to pull out its ad that revolved around inter-faith marriages, after it received major flak for it on social media. The brand had to apologise also for it.

