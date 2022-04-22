Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad; here’s why

    Kareena Kapoor Khan draws flak on social media for a jewellery brand shoot. The actress and the brand have been accused of ‘hurting religious sentiments'.

    Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad here is why drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photoshoot for a jewellery brand on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya has not gone down well with a section of the people. Social media users have attacked the actress, further calling for a boycott of the jewellery brand for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

    In the slew of pictures that the jewellery brand has used for the Akshaya Tritiya promotions, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen donning a traditional attired with heavy jewellery. However, there is one thing that went missing from her look which irked the users.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photographs did not show her wearing a bindi on her forehead. And it was this very reason that offended a section of social media users.
    Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the users expressed their anger over how sporting a bindi on a traditional look, especially during a festival, is a part of Hindu traditions that the brand and the actress forgot during their promotional photo shoot.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Kareena Kapoor stuns in white lehenga; see more pics of Kapoor clan

    Calling it an ‘insult to Hindu religious traditions’, one Twitter user wrote: "Every Hindu woman puts bindi on her forehead as foremost adornment be it festival. But advertisement features Kareena without bindi. This is an insult to the Hindu religion.#MalabarGold & Diamonds is disregarding Hindu religious traditions.‼️ #No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold (sic).”

    Attacking Kareena Kapoor Khan, another user said that if she doesn’t remember the importance of bindi in a Hindu married woman’s life, especially on a festive occasion. Then she must refrain from doing such as ”to just earn money”.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor says Saif Alia Khan had had kid every decade; warns him of baby at 60

    Several questions were also raised about the jewellery brand for the same. One use wrote, “#KareenaKapoorKhan  without a Bindi in #MalabarGold ad on Akshaya Tritiya? Malabar Gold Explain what the advertisement is for? #Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business (sic)." 

    This is not the first time that a jewellery brand has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. In October 2020, Tanishq had to pull out its ad that revolved around inter-faith marriages, after it received major flak for it on social media. The brand had to apologise also for it.

    Take a look at some of the tweets here:

     

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black RBA

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about Lets burn Amber drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

    Check out Deepika Padukone latest closet from lacy dresses to Indian sarees RBA

    Check out Deepika Padukone’s latest closet; from lacy dresses to Indian sarees

    Amitabh Bachchan inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his Heropanti drb

    Amitabh Bachchan’s inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his ‘Heropanti’

    Recent Stories

    HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply - adt

    HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India From price to specifications know it all gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India; From price to specifications, know it all

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks RBA

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks

    Apple must compensate customer for selling iPhone without charger Brazil judge gcw

    Apple must compensate customer for selling iPhone without charger: Brazil judge

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    IPL 2022: Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken?

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon