    'Me at 21': Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor join viral trend by sharing MAJOR throwback photos

    Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu join the viral 'Me at 21' trend. Both shared glimpses of their younger selves. It is a must watch for all their fans; take a look

    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    The 'Me at 21' movement has swept the internet, enthralling people of all backgrounds who are eagerly uploading photos of their 21-year-old selves. Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra have actively participated, providing nostalgia for their past. Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu have joined the trend, sharing photos from what appears to be a bygone age.

    Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu shared flashback photos:
    On February 3, Sonam Kapoor joined the popular 'Me at 21' challenge. The actress took to Instagram stories to share memories from her early days in the film industry, particularly her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor. 

    Bipasha Basu happily embraced the trend, showing her fans lovely photos from her early twenties. Along with these childhood throwbacks, the diva included a contemporary image, conveying a powerful message about self-love at any age. Check it out!

    Sonam Kapoor's Work Front
    Sonam's most recent film, the crime thriller Blind, debuted on July 7. Shome Makhija directed and Sujoy Ghosh produced the film, which was inspired by the same-titled South Korean film. Blind marks Sonam's return to a major role after The Zoya Factor in 2019. Her upcoming project is Battle For Bittora. The actress stated that she is open to explore OTT possibilities, particularly anchoring a tentpole film or series on a worldwide streaming platform.

    Bipasha Basu's Work Front
    The actress last appeared on television in the drama Dangerous in 2020, leaving fans hungry for her next endeavour. In a recent interview with News 18, when questioned about her return, the actress replied, "I'm planning to get back to it very soon. "I think my daughter will let me do it." She said that she is presently working out how to achieve a healthy balance between her career obligations and her personal life.

