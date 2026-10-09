Marvel Television has unveiled the first logo for its new live-action spy thriller series 'Zodiac', slated for a 2028 release on Disney+. Announced at NYCC, filming is set to begin in London in the spring, with casting starting soon.

Marvel Announces 'Zodiac' Spy Thriller Series

Marvel Television has unveiled the first logo for its upcoming live-action spy thriller series 'Zodiac', slated for release in 2028. Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum announced at the New York Comic Con panel that filming is set to begin in London in the spring, with casting expected to commence in the “next couple of weeks," as per Variety.

JUST ANNOUNCED AT NYCC: Marvel Television’s Zodiac is coming to Disney+ in 2028. https://t.co/PZ3RqguZVZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 8, 2026

A Look at Marvel's Recent TV Landscape

'Zodiac' marks the first new live-action show that’s been announced for Marvel since last year’s “Ironheart.” While the MCU had a massive hit on the big screen with 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' breaking records at the box office, the TV universe had some popular shows come to an end.

'Wonder Man' Cancellation

Just a few months after it premiered in January, “Wonder Man” was canceled — despite being renewed for a second season and landing an Emmy nomination for lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The show was critically acclaimed, and it made Abdul-Mateen II the first live-action actor to receive an Emmy nod for both a Marvel and DC series after he starred in HBO’s “Watchmen," as per Variety.

Upcoming Series Finales

Marvel then revealed that Daredevil: Born Again will conclude with its third season, scheduled to premiere next year. The series brought Charlie Cox back as the iconic street-level hero following his stint in Netflix’s Daredevil. Season 3 is expected to reunite several fan-favourite Defenders, with Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Iron Fist.

“VisionQuest” is set to premiere on October 14 and will cap off the trilogy of shows that began with “WandaVision” and then “Agatha All Along.” (ANI)