Zero rupees! Yes, you read that right. You don't need to pay any money for the two-hour guided tour inside the house. Registration costs nothing at all. But those coming outside of Mumbai will have to pay for their own tickets. November 23, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST is when booking requests open exclusively on Airbnb's dedicated page. There are a total of 180 spots. Each booking covers one primary guest alongside a companion. The service will be on a first-come, first-served basis.