Nagaland State Lottery Dear Clover Monday 8 PM draw results are out, declaring the Rs 1 Crore jackpot winner. Check prize tiers, seller bonuses, official gazette verification steps, and document submission details for claiming winnings above Rs 10,000.

An amount of Rs 1 Crore is the major jackpot available to win as the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries announced the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Clover draw results on Monday at 8 PM. The evening arrangements took place as per the terms and conditions laid down by the government. Thus, the event was one of the weekly occasions in the lottery covered by the government control.

Weekly Draw and Sales In The Lottery

The live draw for the chosen numbers of the Dear Clover draw event on Monday evening was facilitated at 8:00 PM IST. The papers work involved in performing was just Rs 6 per ticket. And the participants from various parts of the state buy tickets from various authorised lottery counters as per the laws that govern the lottery facilities in India.

Details About The Prizes

As part of the distribution of prizes in the lottery game, a winning ticket seller is entitled to Rs 5 Lakh as bonus in addition to the grand prize of Rs 1 Crore. Also, there are some other prizes which vary in values per different winners. Verification rules apply strictly to ensure secure processing for all winners. Claimants must produce five items: the original undamaged ticket signed on the reverse side, an official claim form, an affidavit, a PAN card, and valid government identification.