Mardaani 3 Poster Out: Rani Mukerji is back as fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, promising a dark, thrilling battle between good and evil that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats

Rani Mukerji is set to make a powerful comeback with the highly anticipated Mardaani 3, reprising her role as the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Yash Raj Films unveiled a new poster from the third installment of the popular female-led cop franchise on Monday, coinciding with the auspicious beginning of Navratri. The poster, featuring Rani gripping a revolver while standing resolutely against a Delhi Police barricade, hints at a high-stakes battle between good and evil.

The makers indicated that the film would showcase Shivani confronting a “brutal case,” where her courage and determination will be tested like never before. Fans responded with excitement to the announcement, expressing their eagerness to see the sequel after the success of the first two films, which released in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

The Mardaani series has been celebrated for its hard-hitting narratives and for being the only franchise in Indian cinema led by a female cop, offering both thrilling entertainment and social commentary. The creators of Mardaani 3 emphasized that this chapter would be darker and grittier, promising audiences an intense, edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026. Rani Mukerji had previously described the upcoming installment as an intense thriller, noting that it would be dark, deadly, and brutal. The makers also highlighted that the film will depict a violent clash between Shivani’s integrity and malevolent forces, raising the stakes for the celebrated protagonist.