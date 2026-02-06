Actors Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra discuss their film 'Assi', a courtroom drama by Anubhav Sinha on India's rape cases. Pahwa says the film reflects society's 'not very good' state, urging audiences to watch and reflect on the issue.

'A reflection of our society': Manoj Pahwa on 'Assi'

Actor Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra opened up about the significance of their upcoming film 'Assi', which highlights the surging cases of rape in India. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film focuses on an investigative courtroom drama that not only portrays the traumatic rape incident but also the complex maze of investigation and legal proceedings the victims navigate in pursuit of justice. In an interview with ANI, Manoj highlighted the importance of the movie's message while urging the cinemagoers to watch the film in theatres. The actor believes that the film presents the current condition of society, which is "not very good" and needs the attention of the viewers.

, "We want as many people as possible to watch this film. We want as many people as possible to watch this film and get this message across. We are in a situation of the society, which is not very good and as many people as possible should watch and think for themselves, that if this is the situation in our society, so what can we do?" said Manoj. He continued, "As they say, charity begins at home. If we keep our country clean, if we keep our city clean, then I think it should begin from our homes, or from outside our homes, or from ourselves, that we take a vow from today that we will not throw garbage on the road. So this is the purpose of this film that as many people as possible watch and think for themselves that if this disease is spreading in our country."

A gripping courtroom drama

Critically acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra described the movie as a courtroom drama that will immerse viewers in an unforgettable experience. "A very good story, courtroom drama, thriller. Once you enter the cinema house, you will not be able to come out of the experience until the film is over. In fact, that experience will stay with you for a long time. This is my belief," said Kumud Mishra while talking to ANI.

Manoj Pahwa on Upcoming Projects

Manoj Pahwa also shared an update on his upcoming projects, revealing that the shooting of 'Single Papa S2' is scheduled to begin in June and July. "People liked that series (Single Papa) a lot. When I was here, I got a message that Netflix wants to make a second season. So for that, its shooting will start from June-July onwards," said Manoj Pahwa.

Star-studded cast and a powerful narrative

In addition to Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, along with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa.

The makers recently released the trailer of the film, showcasing a gritty courtroom battle of a rape victim and lawyer Taapsee for justice. Speaking about the trailer, Taapsee explained, "I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming, they're happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it's not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from," as per a press release.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Assi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, and Sinha under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks Production. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026. (ANI)