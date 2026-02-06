Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on the 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title controversy, saying the series isn't targeting any community. Director Neeraj Pandey clarified it's a fictional cop drama as the project faces legal action over its name.

Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence on Controversy

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on February 6 broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his upcoming web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat', as the project faces mounting legal action and public backlash over its title. Taking to his official X handle, Bajpayee said he respects the emotions expressed by those who felt hurt and stressed that the intent of the series was not to target any community. "When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying "a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation." He underlined that the character-driven cop drama was not meant as a social or community statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bajpayee also expressed confidence in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the director's "consistent seriousness and care" in storytelling. https://x.com/BajpayeeManoj/status/2019650844657135691

Director and Makers Clarify Intent

The controversy stems from the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat', which translates to "Corrupt Pandit," with "Pandat" being associated with a Brahmin surname. Several community groups have accused the makers of defamation and cultural insensitivity, issuing legal notices and calling for a boycott on social media. Director Neeraj Pandey, in a separate statement on Instagram, clarified that the series is a fictional cop drama and that "Pandat" is used purely as a colloquial name for a fictional character. He said the story focuses on individual actions and choices, not caste or religion, and reiterated that the project was created with sincere intent to entertain.

Legal Action Filed Against Series

As of February 6, an FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Pandey and his team, citing concerns over hurt religious sentiments and public harmony. A writ petition has also been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the series' release. (ANI)