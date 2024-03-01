Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manjummel Boys: Over 48,000 tickets sold in Tamil Nadu on Thursday; Read

    The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasu, and Balu Varghese directed by Chidambaram, hit theatres on February 22. The movie has already become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Tamil Nadu's box office collection, surpassing Premam, Bangalore Days, and 2018.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese is getting good responses from the audience. As per the latest reports, the film continues to show with a huge screen count in Tamil Nadu. The movie has already become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Tamil Nadu's box office collection, surpassing Premam, Bangalore Days, and 2018.

    Manjummel Boys box office day 1 report: Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer mints over Rs 2.5 crore

    As per reports, the film sold more than 48,000 tickets in Tamil Nadu yesterday and Rs 73 lakh have been earned through it. Despite many new releases today, including Gautham Vasudev Menon's Joshua: Imai Pol Kaka and the Hollywood film Dune: Part Two, Manjummel Boys was the first in bookings. There is also a situation where tickets are not available at major centers.

    The movie was produced by Soubin Shahir under the banner of Parava Films and is directed by Chidambaram. The film earned more than Rs 3 crore in Tamil Nadu. The film has a reference to Kamal Haasan's 1991 film Guna, with Kodaikanal as the main backdrop, and the presence of Tamil actors. Manjummal Boys topped the collection at the Tamil Nadu box office on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Is Manjummel Boys movie based on a real-life incident? Check

    The film stars Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in pivotal roles. Shyju Khalid serves as the cinematographer, Vivek Harshan as the editor, and Sushin Shyam as the music composer in the movie. Ajayan Chalissery handles art direction, Mashar Hamsa designs costumes, and Ronex Xavier manages makeup artistry. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:06 PM IST
