According to reports, Manju Warrier trained under horse riding instructor George Diaz from Thottakkattukara in Aluva. She learned riding on George’s female horse named ‘Lora’. To avoid public attention, the actress followed a disciplined routine and arrived at the training ground as early as 5 AM every day.

She reportedly trained continuously for two hours each morning before leaving the location ahead of the regular crowd rush. Her trainer shared that Manju was extremely dedicated and managed to learn the basics of horse riding within just a week. Soon after, she confidently started riding on her own without assistance.