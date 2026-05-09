Actress Manju Warrier Secretly Learned Horse Riding in Aluva for a Month - Read On
Actress Manju Warrier secretly learned horse riding in Aluva for a month with early morning training sessions. Reports say the actress travelled in disguise to avoid attention and quickly mastered riding, impressing her trainer and close friends.
Manju Warrier
Popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier recently surprised fans after reports revealed that she had been secretly learning horse riding in Aluva, Kerala. Known for her adventurous personality and love for trying new things, the actress reportedly underwent professional training for nearly a month at the Aluva Shivaratri Manappuram grounds.
Early Morning Training Sessions at Aluva Manappuram
According to reports, Manju Warrier trained under horse riding instructor George Diaz from Thottakkattukara in Aluva. She learned riding on George’s female horse named ‘Lora’. To avoid public attention, the actress followed a disciplined routine and arrived at the training ground as early as 5 AM every day.
She reportedly trained continuously for two hours each morning before leaving the location ahead of the regular crowd rush. Her trainer shared that Manju was extremely dedicated and managed to learn the basics of horse riding within just a week. Soon after, she confidently started riding on her own without assistance.
Actress Kept Her Training Completely Secret
To keep the horse riding lessons private, Manju reportedly travelled from her flat in Ernakulam to Aluva on a bike. She wore a jacket and cap during the journey so that people would not easily recognise her. Her low-profile approach helped her continue the training sessions quietly for an entire month.
The actress has often been praised for her adventurous spirit. Apart from acting, she is already known as an enthusiastic bike rider and frequently takes part in long rides and travel adventures.
Sunny Wayne and Siju Wilson Also Joined the Sessions
Interestingly, Manju Warrier was not alone during the training sessions. Actors Sunny Wayne and Siju Wilson, along with film producer Binesh Chandran, also joined the horse riding practice at Aluva Manappuram.
After their early morning sessions, the group would reportedly enjoy breakfast together at eateries on Old Desam Road. It was Siju Wilson, a native of Aluva, who introduced Manju to trainer George Diaz.
Manju May Soon Buy Her Own Horse
Reports also suggest that Manju Warrier has developed a strong interest in horse riding and may even purchase her own horse in the future. Her latest hobby has once again impressed fans, who admire the actress for constantly exploring new experiences beyond cinema.
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