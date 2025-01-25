Mamta Kulkarni at Maha Kumbh Mela, takes spiritual role as Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri (Video)

Mamta Kulkarni, an actor, has been named the Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Laxmi Narayan revealed the news on January 24.

Mamta Kulkarni, an actor, was appointed Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. On January 24, the 1990s star did a pind daan at Triveni sangam before to the initiation. Laxmi Narayan, the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, confirmed Mamta's nomination as Mahamandleshwar.

For those unfamiliar, Mahamandaleshwar is a term adopted by some Hindu monks who forego worldly pleasures. While speaking to ANI, Laxmi said, “Kinnar Akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She is now named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years. She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants, as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art.”

Mamta posted a video on Instagram, revealing that after finishing her rites in Prayagraj, she will travel to Varanasi to seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath. Kulkarni also hopes to visit Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Mamta married her boyfriend, Vicky Goswami, and left Mumbai for Kenya. In 2016, her name was mentioned in a drug controversy.

In 2024, she returned to Mumbai to clear her name in the incident. Mamta has been active on social media, and she just announced that she became a sanyasini during the Maha Kumbh.

Mamta made her acting debut with Tiranga in 1992, but her breakthrough came with Aashiq Awara, which starred Saif Ali Khan, in 1993. This was followed by films such as Waqt Hamara Hai and Krantiveer. In 1994, she appeared in the successful film Karan Arjun alongside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Andolan starring Sanjay Dutt and Govinda.

In 1996, she performed a successful item song in Raj Kumar Santoshi's Ghatak, followed by China Gate in 1998. Following this film, her career took a backseat to regional films, with the lone hit Hindi film being Chuppa Rustom in 2001.

Latest Videos