    Mammootty's Telugu movie 'Agent' to start streaming on THIS date

    Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The movie's OTT release was initially announced on May 19, 2023.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    The Telugu movie Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the lead roles, will start streaming on OTT. The film has faced a lot of criticism since its release. The movie will start streaming on Sony LIV on January 26.

    The movie's OTT release was initially announced on May 19, 2023. However, it could not be screened as there was a dispute between the producers and Sony LIV on financial issues. Later, when the movie was announced for June 26, Sony LIV postponed it to September 29 due to a lawsuit filed by one of the film's distributors. 

    Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Surender Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi previously appeared in Kick and Race Gurram. The movie was released as a pan-Indian film. Agent is the account of three RAW agents, Rikki, The God, and Colonel Mahadev, as written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Colonel Mahadev (played by Mammootty) trains two agents who are valuable assets to the department. However, one of them is harmed by the system and seeks vengeance.

    Except for one song, which George C Williams canned, the film's cinematography was handled by Raool Ellore. Navin Nooli was the Agent's Editor. Except for one song, which was tuned by Bheems Ceciroleo, Hiphop Tamizha wrote the film's background score and tunes. The film was produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the name of AK Entertainment in collaboration with Surender 2 Cinema.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
