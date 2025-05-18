Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise, has a huge following in India. The film's India opening day collection is the highest for any Hollywood film in 2025 so far.

Kochi: Certain Hollywood franchises enjoy a massive following among Indian moviegoers, and Mission Impossible, starring Tom Cruise, is undoubtedly one of them. The latest installment, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, hit Indian theaters yesterday, ahead of its US release on July 23rd. The film had impressive advance bookings in India, sparking curiosity among trackers about its opening day collection. Now, the figures are out.

According to leading trackers Sacnilk, the film netted ₹17.45 crore on its first day in India. This marks the best opening for a Hollywood film in India this year, surpassing titles like Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Mission Impossible's opening also outperformed several Bollywood releases featuring superstars. For instance, Akshay Kumar's Selfiee collected ₹2.55 crore on its opening day, while Ajay Devgn's Bholaa netted ₹11.2 crore on its first day.

It's interesting to note the India opening of the Malayalam blockbuster Empuraan, which set opening day records. Empuraan had earned ₹21 crore on its first day in India, making it the highest Malayalam grosser in India. Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the Mission Impossible series. The film had a prior release in Japan on May 5th.