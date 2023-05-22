Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos

Through the Instagram account of her dog, Gino, who wanted to play with her daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra posted yet another gorgeous photo of the duo in act.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, their one-year-old kid, three dogs named Diana, Gino, and Panda, and Priyanka Chopra and her husband all reside in their Los Angeles home. The owners of the three animals occasionally post family photos on their Instagram profiles. Gino has recently posted a fresh photo on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen walking over to Malti to play fetch.

Fans and Gino's Instagram followers undoubtedly enjoyed the photo because they followed him there. They showered his comment thread with compliments. She'll get there eventually, Gino, a fan wrote. A different person said, "Too cute Big bro Gino wants to play with lil sis MM." In a remark, someone wrote, "Awww protect her well Gino."

Priyanka is now on business in London. She had posted a picture of Malti having fun with a toy car the day before. Priyanka had written "Loving cars" as the caption for the image on her Instagram Stories. Together with Sam Heughan, the actor recently witnessed the premiere of her movie, Love Again. At the box office, it did not, however, receive the anticipated response.

Through surrogacy, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter last year. Priyanka discussed the trying moment when Malti spent more than 100 days in the NICU in an interview with Today.com. Priyanka called those first few days "harrowing" and said Nick Jonas gave her courage.

Priyanka recently made two visits to India, the first with Malti and Nick Jonas to attend the opening of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre and the second on her own to Delhi to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony. The actor has yet to start production on Jee Le Zaraa, a Bollywood movie that also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

