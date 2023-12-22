Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam film 'Riptide' secures coveted slot at Rotterdam International Film Festival

    The Malayalam film named 'Riptide' has been selected for screening at prestigious Rotterdam International Film Festival in Bright Future category.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    Marking a significant milestone in Afrad VK's cinematic journey, his debut film "Riptide," a production within the Malayalam film industry, has garnered a spot in the esteemed Bright Future section of the 53rd Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). Unfolding as a narrative centered on youth, "Riptide" explores the nuances of a mysterious love story. Produced by Komal Unavne under McBrant Productions, with co-production credits attributed to Jomon Jacob and Afrad VK, the cinematography is skillfully helmed by Abhijit Suresh. Noteworthy is the film's origin, having evolved from a project initiated at MediaOne Academy, actively involving students in various facets of the filmmaking process.

    This specific category in IFFR is a curated platform dedicated to films that challenge and transcend traditional cinematic norms. The film, characterized by the compelling performances of newcomers Salah Rahman and Fariz Hind in the lead roles, showcases Afrad VK's versatile talents, as he assumes the roles of writer, director, and editor.

    The Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR) stands as a pinnacle global event, renowned for its focus on thematic, experimental, and independent films. Over recent editions, the festival has showcased distinguished Malayalam films, including "Malik," "Sexy Durga," "Chavati," "Koozhamal," and "Family." This influential cinematic celebration is slated to unfold from January 25 to February 4, with Rojin K Roy serving as the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

    In a previous announcement, it has been disclosed that director Ram's latest venture, "Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai," featuring the talents of Nivin Pauly, Anjali, and Soori is poised to make its premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival alongside "Riptide." Nivin Pauly has conveyed his excitement and anticipation for the film's inclusion in the 53rd IFFR.

    In an X (formerly twitter) post he wrote, "A feeling of immense pride and joy! Our prestigious venture and Director Ram’s unparalleled creation #YezhuKadalYezhuMalai is officially selected at the esteemed International Film Festival Rotterdam under the Big Screen Competition category. Yes! The World Premiere is @IFFR”, Nivin Pauly unveils a captivating new poster for Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, gearing up for the 53rd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) taking place from January 25 to February 4, 2024. The team is set to promote the film during the festival"

    The film delves into the lives of fisherman and marks the return of Nivin Pauly to Tamil film industry.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
