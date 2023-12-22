Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Phoenix OTT: Aju Varghese, Chandunadh's thriller film streams on THIS platform

    A Malayalam horror-romantic thriller movie, Phoenix, starring Aju Varghese, started streaming on the OTT platform. The movie was directed by Vishnu Bharathan. The movie has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

    The movie is written by Mithun Manuel Thomas. The movie stars Aju Varghese, Anoop Menon, and Chandhunadh in lead roles. Anoop Menon plays the role of a priest and Aju plays the role of an advocate. Dr. Ronnie Raj, Aji John, Ajith Thalappilli, Asha Aravind, Nijila K Baby, Sini Abraham, Jess Swijn, Abram Rathish, and Avani are the other stars who are playing the role. 

    The film featuring Aju Varghese unfolds the narrative of John and his family as they embark on a journey to a distant island village, aspiring to build a fresh start. However, their expectations take an unexpected twist with the arrival of a new member, triggering a series of chilling events. The movie revolves around how the family confronts these challenges, forming the core of the storyline.

    Video Icon