Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: Highest number of advance booking tickets sold from THESE districts

    The Malayalam movie ' Malaikottai Vaaliban' will hit theatres on January 25. This movie marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: Highest number of advance booking tickets sold from THESE districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie ' Malaikottai Vaaliban' will hit theatres within 4 days. This movie marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, creating significant anticipation since its announcement a year ago. The project has captured the curiosity of moviegoers, and as the release date approaches, excitement has doubled. Notably, the film is already generating a buzz in bookings, further heightening the anticipation among the audience.

    The film's booking had started six days before its release. This is the film getting a good response at the bookings, Vaaliban has already secured a great opening. The trade analysts informed that the film has sold more than one lakh tickets in Kerala in a single day. The opening collection which has already been fixed is Rs 1.5 crores. 

    The district-wise account of advance booking has been released by 'What the Fuss'. According to the report, Ernakulam has the highest show count and booking. 22,102 tickets were sold from 217 shows. Thiruvananthapuram is in the second position and Thrissur is in the third position. In Thiruvananthapuram, 192 shows and 16,426 tickets have been sold, while in Thrissur, 155 shows and 13,748 tickets have been sold so far. The first screenings of the film will begin in Kerala at 6.30 am on January 25. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be screened in other languages.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed amidst Sania Mirza divorce speculations osf

    Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed amidst Sania Mirza divorce speculations

    Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'shaandar' ATG

    Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'shaandar'

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He gives zero emotional support'; Ankita Lokhande complains against husband Vicky Jain ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He gives zero emotional support'; Ankita Lokhande complains against husband Vicky Jain

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more

    Ram Mandir: PVR INOX to screen temple inauguration ceremony live with special combo offer; Read more ATG

    Ram Mandir: PVR INOX to screen temple inauguration ceremony live with special combo offer; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Army's Hanuman temple walls in Pangode Thiruvananthapuram narrates Ramayan scenes anr

    Kerala: Army's Hanuman temple walls narrates Ramayan scenes

    cricket Happy Birthday Dhruv Jurel: Top 10 moments of the upcoming Indian star osf

    Happy Birthday Dhruv Jurel: Top 10 moments of the upcoming Indian star

    India has the highest number of vegetarians; Report rkn

    India has the highest number of vegetarians; Report

    Ram Mandir Reliance Industries declares holiday for employees across India on January 22 gcw

    Ram Mandir: Reliance declares holiday for employees across India

    Who is Sana Javed? All you need to know about Shoaib Malik's new wife ATG

    Who is Sana Javed? All you need to know about Shoaib Malik's new wife

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon