Malaikottai Vaaliban: Highest number of advance booking tickets sold from THESE districts

The Malayalam movie ' Malaikottai Vaaliban' will hit theatres within 4 days. This movie marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, creating significant anticipation since its announcement a year ago. The project has captured the curiosity of moviegoers, and as the release date approaches, excitement has doubled. Notably, the film is already generating a buzz in bookings, further heightening the anticipation among the audience.

The film's booking had started six days before its release. This is the film getting a good response at the bookings, Vaaliban has already secured a great opening. The trade analysts informed that the film has sold more than one lakh tickets in Kerala in a single day. The opening collection which has already been fixed is Rs 1.5 crores.

The district-wise account of advance booking has been released by 'What the Fuss'. According to the report, Ernakulam has the highest show count and booking. 22,102 tickets were sold from 217 shows. Thiruvananthapuram is in the second position and Thrissur is in the third position. In Thiruvananthapuram, 192 shows and 16,426 tickets have been sold, while in Thrissur, 155 shows and 13,748 tickets have been sold so far. The first screenings of the film will begin in Kerala at 6.30 am on January 25. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be screened in other languages.