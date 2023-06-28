Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details

This news has come as a surprise to a lot of fans. A lot of beauty critics believe that this is going to be an iconic collaboration. Malaika Arora is an iconic Bollywood diva who gets praised and loved for her fashion choices, fitness and is a yoga enthusiast. She has got named as Indian brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Malaika Arora is a true blue quintessential fashion queen who keeps inspiring people with her stellar energy, zeal and dedication towards fitness, acting skills, impeccable sartorial sense and much more. She is someone who can ace any look at any point in time. Her makeup skills and looks are a cut above the rest. Beating all her contemporaries, it is an exciting update for Malaika fans. The diva has got named the Indian brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills. This news scoop has obviously made fans and netizens thrilled as well.

The actress got bestowed with another big honour. It is an honour that she absolutely deserves. Anastasia Beverly Hills, the uber-popular makeup brand, on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, has declared Malaika as their first Indian brand ambassador.

ALSO READ: For the first time, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has opened up about their divorce

They put up another picture of the ever-so-stunning Malaika in the caption and mentioned, "Anastasia Beverly Hills is thrilled to welcome @malaikaaroraofficial as the brand ambassador on our momentous 25th birthday! Get ready for an iconic partnership that will redefine beauty and inspire millions. Join us in celebrating this exciting chapter as Malaika brings her unmatched charisma and elegance to the @anastasiabeverlyhills_india family!".

Fans are totally excited about this fantastic piece of news. While one comment read, "Congrats to Anastasia Beverly Hills India and to the iconic Malaika Aurora", and another read, "Literally the best piece of information on the internet right now, this is going to be one iconic collaboration." In a video posted by the brand on social media today, Malaika said, "I am proud to be associated with the remarkable brand which has changed the game of beauty."

ALSO READ: Priyamani on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express: When they first said SRK, I died