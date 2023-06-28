Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details

    This news has come as a surprise to a lot of fans. A lot of beauty critics believe that this is going to be an iconic collaboration. Malaika Arora is an iconic Bollywood diva who gets praised and loved for her fashion choices, fitness and is a yoga enthusiast. She has got named as Indian brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Malaika Arora is a true blue quintessential fashion queen who keeps inspiring people with her stellar energy, zeal and dedication towards fitness, acting skills, impeccable sartorial sense and much more. She is someone who can ace any look at any point in time. Her makeup skills and looks are a cut above the rest. Beating all her contemporaries, it is an exciting update for Malaika fans. The diva has got named the Indian brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills. This news scoop has obviously made fans and netizens thrilled as well.

    The actress got bestowed with another big honour. It is an honour that she absolutely deserves. Anastasia Beverly Hills, the uber-popular makeup brand, on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, has declared Malaika as their first Indian brand ambassador.

    ALSO READ: For the first time, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has opened up about their divorce

    They put up another picture of the ever-so-stunning Malaika in the caption and mentioned, "Anastasia Beverly Hills is thrilled to welcome @malaikaaroraofficial as the brand ambassador on our momentous 25th birthday! Get ready for an iconic partnership that will redefine beauty and inspire millions. Join us in celebrating this exciting chapter as Malaika brings her unmatched charisma and elegance to the @anastasiabeverlyhills_india family!".

    Fans are totally excited about this fantastic piece of news. While one comment read, "Congrats to Anastasia Beverly Hills India and to the iconic Malaika Aurora", and another read, "Literally the best piece of information on the internet right now, this is going to be one iconic collaboration." In a video posted by the brand on social media today, Malaika said, "I am proud to be associated with the remarkable brand which has changed the game of beauty."

    ALSO READ: Priyamani on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express: When they first said SRK, I died

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser vma

    Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser

    Blind Teaser OUT: Witness Sonam Kapoor being visually impaired police officer in actioner-thriller vma

    Blind Teaser OUT: Witness Sonam Kapoor being visually impaired police officer in actioner-thriller

    Prithviraj Sukumaran health update: Malayalam star in Kochi private hospital, says 'promise to fight through the pain' RBA

    Prithviraj health update: Malayalam star in Kochi private hospital, says 'promise to fight through the pain'

    For the first time, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has opened up about their divorce RBA

    For the first time, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has opened up about their divorce

    Good news for all Mammootty fans: Amal Neerad shares Mammookka's look as 'Bilal John Kurishingal'; drops hints for sequel RBA

    Good news for all Mammootty fans: Amal Neerad shares Mammookka's look as 'Bilal John Kurishingal'

    Recent Stories

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family MSW

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Check winning tickets here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

    football Uncertainty surrounds Mason Greenwood's future as Manchester United excludes his shirts from kit launch osf

    Uncertainty surrounds Mason Greenwood's future as Manchester United excludes his shirts from kit launch

    Nothing Phone (2) will let users compose ringtones as it gets new light sound setup gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) will let users compose ringtones as it gets new light, sound setup

    Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser vma

    Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon