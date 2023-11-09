Malaika Arora celebrates son Arhaan Khan's 21st birthday; pens heartfelt note; Read

Malaika Arora, a versatile individual known for her roles as an actor, fitness and yoga enthusiast, and a remarkable dancer, also proudly embraces her role as a devoted mother to her son, Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan. On November 9, she celebrated her son's birthday by sharing heartfelt wishes and unseen pictures on her social media.

Malaika Arora often offers glimpses of the quality time she spends with her family, whether it's during a festival or a casual family outing. On her son Arhaan Khan's 21st birthday, she shared two touching throwback images.

In the first image she posted on Instagram, Malaika is seen walking behind her son, Arhaan. She is dressed in a grey three-piece suit with her hair tied in a loose ponytail, while her son is sporting a black t-shirt, a matching cap, and a tan-hued jacket. Malaika captioned the picture with, "Mama's got your back always my baby boy. Love you so so so much."

The second picture seems to be from a previous birthday celebration for Arhaan. It captures the birthday boy blowing out the candles on a delicious-looking cake, with his mother standing beside him in an all-black outfit. Malaika's bright smile adds warmth to the moment, and she wrote in the caption, "Make a wish my baby boy. 21 today ❤️."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan Khan in 2002. Unfortunately, the couple decided to part ways in 2017 due to compatibility issues.

As for Malaika Arora's career, she is recognized for her supporting roles in various films. However, she gained immense fame for her iconic dance on top of a moving train in the song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from the movie "Dil Se." Some of her other popular dance numbers include "Hoth Rasiley," "Munni Badnaam Hui," "Anarkali Disco Chali," and "Fashion Khatam Mujh Par," among many others.