    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor in Scotland: Couple's vacay PHOTOS will make you green with envy

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently on vacation in Scotland. Together they are sharing peeks of their holiday with followers on social media-take; a look.

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora frequently give out couple goals on social media as they pamper fans with sweet photos. Regarding fashion, the couple always makes a statement when they go out in the city. Arjun and Malaika are now on vacation together, and they have been sharing peeks of their journey with fans. Malaika visited Instagram on Tuesday night and shared images of herself and Arjun from Scotland.

    Arjun and Malaika had flown to Germany earlier to begin their journey. Currently, they are in Scotland and enjoy the chilly and cosy weather. Malaika shared three photos of herself and her lover wearing winter gear. They are seen posing lovingly against a lovely setting. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "All warm n cozy. that’s how I feel around you …@arjunkapoor." 

    Soon after she shared the photos, Sussanne Khan was seen reacting to them. She commented, "love u both tog!" Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote, "That's the way it's MEANT TO BE." Anusha Dandekar dropped red heart emojis. Even fans were all heart for them. A fan wrote, "My favourite love birds." Another fan wrote, "Love you both."

    Meanwhile, Malaika recently revealed details about her upcoming wedding to Arjun. "I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years," she told Brides Today. I don't want to become less active and want to do so many things right now; I want to travel, and it would be wonderful to start a family, my home, with Arjun since I believe both of us are ready."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

    The pair had revealed their destination earlier in the week with a few selfies. Later, Arjun shared a few photos taken by Malaika in Berlin, Germany. "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine!!!" he posted on Instagram.

    In 2019, the pair made their romance public on Instagram. They've been dating for a few years; Malaika was previously married for 19 years to actor Arbaaz Khan. Arhaan Khan, her son, is presently studying in the United States.
     

