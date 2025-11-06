The makers of Dhanush's highly anticipated film, 'D54', have issued an official request asking fans not to share any leaked footage from the sets. Vels Film International posted the message on X as shooting for the Vignesh Raja directorial continues.

Makers of 'D54' Issue Official Request

The much-awaited Dhanush-starrer 'D54' has been generating excitement among fans ever since it was announced. As anticipation for the upcoming film grows, the makers have now shared an official message requesting everyone not to share any videos or photos from the film's sets.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the team posted, "We request our 'D'ear fans to support us by not sharing any footage from the sets of #D54. Your cooperation means everything!" We request our "D"ear fans to support us by not sharing any footage from the sets of #D54. Your cooperation means everything! — Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) November 5, 2025

Film's Production and Key Figures

The shooting for 'D54' began in July this year under the direction of 'Por Thozhil' filmmaker Vignesh Raja. Earlier, the makers had shared photos from the pooja ceremony of the film. The Asuran director, Vetrimaaran, also attended the event.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Vels Film International (the official production banner of the film) shared a series of snaps from the pooja ceremony, which also included a clapboard with "Pooja" inscribed on it. Dhanush, producer Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, and director Vignesh Raja posed with the D54 poster for the pictures at the pooja ceremony.

The film is backed by Vels Film International and features music by composer GV Prakash Kumar. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Tere Ishk Mein. The film also stars actress Kriti Sanon and is slated to release in theatres on November 28. (ANI)