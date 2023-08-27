Main Hoon Na: Sushmita Sen spills beans, reveals Farah Khan apologized to her during Shah Rukh Khan's film

Both on screen and in real life, Sushmita Sen is a fantastic person. In Farah Khan's directorial debut, 'Main Hoon Na', Sen portrayed the role of Ms. Chandni, and her obvious charisma generated excitement across the country. Her sultry on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, her signature red chiffon sari, and her graceful portrayal of a college chemistry professor earned her cult, iconic status, and widespread acclaim. Sushmita Sen recently shared some intriguing thoughts during a discussion of her performance in the movie.

The actress from Taali remembers receiving compliments for the movie and being told, "You have done amazing work, could not take my eyes off of you," "and hope you are in the second half and every frame." The actress also discussed why she decided against attending the screening because Farah had informed her that she was "barely there," leading her to believe that she would "feel bad watching the film."

Sushmita Sen described her role as Ms. Chandni in 'Main Hoon Na' as being "small but powerful enough" in an interview with Humans of Bombay. She also said that because "everyone keeps going back to the film," it ended up being her career-defining movie. The actress also disclosed that Farah Khan had spologised to her following the film's final edit. "Sush, I have seen the final edit, and I must apologise to you," she stated. You are hardly there; Shah Rukh, Zayed, and Amrita all have roles to play, of course. Therefore, I said, "That is okay Farah, we had a deal, you kept your end of the bargain, and I kept mine." Don't stress about it now that it is finished. though inside. But inside I was thinking, 'Oh no, I am barely there!' The (Main Hoon Na) screening happened at Film City. My phone starts ringing. And I don't know why Yash ji (Yash Chopra) is calling me, the whole gamut of the industry is calling. So ab darr darr ke (scared) I pick up the phone.”

“From the response, I knew something had changed. The role had not changed, the impact had. The role was still as small as it was, but it was powerful enough. The reaction of the audience was so intense that the first posters of Main Hoon Na all over Bombay had Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Shah Rukh and Shah Rukh alone. By Saturday, after the film had released, there was Shah Rukh and me on every poster. That is the power of people and audience, and I have huge respect for that... the audiences were like 'We want her, we want to see her up there with him (Shah Rukh)'. Farah called me and said 'All the posters were being brought down and new ones are being put up. You better go for a drive today'. And I did.” she added.

