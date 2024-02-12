Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Main Aisa Hi Hoon...', Elvish Yadav defends himself after slapping man in restaurant; video goes VIRAL

    Elvish Yadav's viral video shows him slapping a man at a Jaipur restaurant. He defended his action, citing personal insults as the trigger. Yadav expressed no regret, stating his reaction was in response to abuse

    'Main Aisa Hi Hoon...', Elvish Yadav defends himself after slapping man in restaurant; video goes VIRAL
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Elvish Yadav made headlines recently after an incident at a restaurant in Jaipur where he slapped a man, which was captured in a viral video. The altercation involved Elvish engaging in a heated exchange with other guests, ultimately resulting in him slapping the man before leaving the scene. Following the video's circulation, Elvish issued a statement justifying his actions. He explained that he reacted to the man hurling abuses at him, stating, 'Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai...' (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone...). Elvish emphasized that he maintains a peaceful demeanor but does not tolerate personal insults, which prompted his response.

    In his statement, Elvish also mentioned the presence of police and commandos during the incident, indicating that there was no unlawful behavior from his side. He asserted that the altercation was personal and stemmed from the man's derogatory remarks towards him. Elvish concluded by affirming his lack of regret for his actions, stating, 'Aisa hi hoon main' (I am like this only).

    This incident comes shortly after Elvish Yadav made headlines for being blocked on social media by Kusha Kapila, who referred to him as 'sasti Kareena Kapoor'.

    This incident comes shortly after Elvish Yadav made headlines for being blocked on social media by Kusha Kapila, who referred to him as 'sasti Kareena Kapoor'.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
    Mithun Chakraborty health update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets veteran actor at Kolkata hospital - WATCH ATG

    Cant wait for her to...', Usha Uthup hopes to work with Miley Cyrus with after viral 'Flowers' video [WATCH] ATG

    Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando share a kiss at the ceremony, picture goes viral RKK

    Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU' RKK

    Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with ischemic cerebrovascular accident stroke of brain, hospital issues statement RKK

