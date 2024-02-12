Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets veteran actor at Kolkata hospital - WATCH

    Mithun Chakraborty, the iconic actor and BJP leader, was hospitalized in Kolkata after suffering a stroke. Despite initial concerns, updates from visitors indicate a positive trajectory in his recovery, sparking hope among fans and well-wishers

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets veteran actor at Kolkata hospital - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to Apollo Hospital's emergency unit in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10, after reportedly feeling unwell. It was later disclosed that he had suffered an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke. However, reassuring updates followed over the weekend, indicating an improvement in his condition.

    On Sunday, a video surfaced online, showing Mithun resting in his hospital bed while being visited by his doctor and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. In the video, the doctor was seen advising Mithun to stay hydrated, implying a positive trajectory in his recovery process.

    The news of Mithun's hospitalization prompted several political figures and acquaintances to visit him and extend their well wishes. Suvendu Adhikari, another prominent political leader, shared a photo and video from his visit, expressing satisfaction with Mithun's improved health status. He conveyed hopes for a swift recovery and discharge from the hospital.

    Actress Debashree Roy, who also visited Mithun, conveyed to the media that he was on the mend and had transitioned from the ICU to a regular room. She mentioned that Mithun's sugar levels had dropped, causing discomfort, but assured that he was now recuperating well.

    ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with ischemic cerebrovascular accident stroke of brain, hospital issues statement

    Director Pathikrit Basu, after meeting Mithun in the hospital, shared optimistic insights into the actor's condition. He revealed Mithun's intention to resume work shortly and his eagerness to return to the sets after a brief recovery period.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cant wait for her to...', Usha Uthup hopes to work with Miley Cyrus with after viral 'Flowers' video [WATCH] ATG

    'Can't wait for her to...', Usha Uthup hopes to work with Miley Cyrus after viral 'FLowers' video [WATCH]

    Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando share a kiss at the ceremony, picture goes viral RKK

    Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando share a kiss at the ceremony, picture goes viral

    Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU' RKK

    Actress Debashree Roy gives MAJOR updates on Mithun Chakraborty's health, 'Discharged from ICU'

    Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with ischemic cerebrovascular accident stroke of brain, hospital issues statement RKK

    Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with ischemic cerebrovascular accident stroke of brain, hospital issues statement

    Valentines Day 2024: History, origin, significance of this day of Love ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: History, origin, significance of this day of Love

    Recent Stories

    THIS is why Ankita Lokhande has been absent from Bigg Boss reunions ATG

    THIS is why Ankita Lokhande has been absent from Bigg Boss reunions

    8 Indian Navy veterans released from jail in Qatar, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi

    8 Indian Navy veterans released from Qatar jail, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi (WATCH)

    Kerala news live 12 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Two injured in shootout at bar in Kochi

    Hug Day 2024: 5 timeless Bollywood songs to celebrate this day ATG

    Hug Day 2024: 5 timeless Bollywood songs to celebrate this day

    Hug Day 2024: 6 messages to send to your partner on THIS day RKK EAI

    Hug Day 2024: 6 messages to send to your partner on THIS day

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon