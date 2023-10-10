Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mahira Khan revels in 'Pyaar Aur Dosti' during mehendi ceremony ahead of marriage to Salim Karim [WATCH]

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently married businessman Salim Karim in a fairytale wedding, sharing moments of joy, dance, and love on social media, including a video from her mehendi ceremony

    Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently entered a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with her longtime partner, businessman Salim Karim, in a stunning wedding ceremony that took place on October 1. Mahira, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees," has been sharing glimpses of her wedding celebrations on social media, including moments from her mehendi ceremony filled with song and dance.

    This marks Mahira Khan's second marriage, and the couple's heartwarming wedding ceremony has been captured in beautiful visuals. Leading up to the wedding, Mahira has been sharing moments from various pre-wedding events, offering fans a peek into the festivities that culminated in a traditional ceremony that resembled a fairy tale. Throughout these celebrations, Mahira Khan was seen beaming with joy.

    One of her recent posts featured a video from her mehendi ceremony, which was a lively affair filled with music and dance. The video began with Mahira Khan walking towards her now-husband, Salim, under a canopy of flowers, held up by her brothers and her son Azlan. For this special occasion, the "Humsafar" actress donned an embroidered anarkali suit, complemented by a stunning dupatta adorned with gota work. Her makeup was understated yet elegant, and she adorned herself with just the right amount of jewelry, accompanied by an abundance of white flowers in her hair and hand. As Mahira reached her husband at the venue, he tenderly kissed her hand, a heartwarming moment that symbolized their love.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

    The celebration continued as friends and family put on a lively and impressive dance performance, showcasing their enthusiasm with energetic renditions of both traditional and Bollywood songs. Sharing the video, Mahira Khan captioned it with, "Pyaar aur dosti ka Jashan/ P.S Can you guess some of the songs?"

    One user commented, '' Literally crying while seeing this video. Beautiful, Beautiful, insanely beautiful. MashAllah. May all of you find each-one the happiest, around each-other, specially you & him. Loads of prayers & love''.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial with Ranbir Singh, Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

    The Raees actress tied the knot on 1st October with her long time beau Salim Karim. We wish Mahira and Salim best wishes as they start their new journey.

