Mahesh Manjrekar's ex-wife and costume designer Deepa Mehta has passed away. Mahesh and Deepa's son, Satya Manjrekar, revealed the sad news of Deepa's death through social media. A wave of grief has spread since the news broke, with many paying tribute to her on social media.

Mahesh Manjrekar's Son's Emotional Post

Satya Manjrekar, son of Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta, confirmed the news of his mother's death by sharing an unseen photo of her. Sharing it, he wrote on Instagram, 'I miss you Mamma'. After seeing his post, people started expressing their condolences on Deepa's passing and urged Satya to stay strong during this difficult time. Mahesh has not yet commented on the matter.



Who was Deepa Mehta?

Deepa Mehta was a popular costume designer. Mahesh Manjrekar married Deepa Mehta in 1987. They have known each other since their college days. However, just a few years after their marriage, they decided to separate in 1995. They have a daughter, Ashwami Manjrekar, and a son, Satya Manjrekar, from this marriage. After separating from Deepa, Mahesh married actress Medha Manjrekar, with whom he has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

Speaking of her ex-husband, Mahesh Manjrekar, he is a popular actor in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Besides being an actor, Mahesh is also a director, producer, and writer. He started his career in theater before entering films. Manjrekar has worked in several popular films like 'Vaastav: The Reality' (1999), 'Astitva' (2000), and 'Wanted' (2009).