Mahesh Babu organizes prayer meet on late father, Telugu superstar Krishna's 1st death anniversary; Read more

    Mahesh Babu, with family, emotionally honors late father Superstar Krishna at a prayer meeting on his first death anniversary

    Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata and son Gautam, paid an emotional tribute at the prayer meeting commemorating the first death anniversary of the late Superstar Krishna in Hyderabad. The veteran Telugu actor, fondly known as Superstar, passed away at the age of 79 on November 15, 2022, following a cardiac arrest.

    To honor Krishna's memory, a prayer meeting was organized in Hyderabad, attended by Mahesh Babu, Krishna's son, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and son Gautam Ghattamaneni. During the event, Mahesh Babu was visibly moved as he paid homage to his father, sharing a poignant black-and-white throwback picture of Krishna on his social media handle with the caption, “Superstar, always and forever.”

    Super Star Krishna was renowned for his charismatic personality, energetic dance moves, and powerful performances in over 350 films, including some of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema. He was married to Indira Devi and Vijaya Nirmala, and is survived by his children Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi Ghattamaneni, Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, and Manjula Ghattamaneni. Unfortunately, Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi and his brother Ramesh Babu also passed away in previous years.

    The death of the Pandanti Kapuram star was a significant loss to the Telugu film industry, leaving a void that fans worldwide continue to feel. Krishna will be remembered as a true icon of Telugu cinema.

    Looking ahead, Mahesh Babu has the highly anticipated film "Guntur Kaaram" directed by Trivikram Srinivas in the pipeline. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna, raising expectations for a game-changing cinematic experience. Additionally, there are reports of Mahesh Babu collaborating with SS Rajamouli for the first time in SSMB29. Despite being stalwarts in the Telugu film industry, an official confirmation is awaited to provide further details on this exciting collaboration.

