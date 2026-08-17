Actor Mahesh Babu praised director Arun Matheswaran's Tamil film 'DC,' calling it 'outstanding.' The movie stars Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut. Mahesh's praise on X has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration with the director.

Reactions and Collaboration Buzz

Actor Mahesh Babu has praised director Arun Matheswaran's recently released Tamil action drama DC, calling the film "too cool" and "outstanding." The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. Sharing his thoughts on the film, the actor shared that he loved every bit of the film and congratulated the entire team for their work. "#DC... what an original and outstanding film Just too cool...Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team...," he wrote on X. #DC… what an original and outstanding film 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Just too cool… 😎😎😎 Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team…🤗🤗❤️❤️@Dir_Lokesh @ArunMatheswaran @anirudhofficial #WamiqaGabbi @isanjkayy @mukesh_DOP @editor_prasanna @skannanartdir @sunpictures — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 16, 2026

Kanagaraj responded to Mahesh's post and thanked him for his wishes. The actor-director's exchange also caught attention as there has been speculation about a possible collaboration between the two. However, neither Mahesh nor Lokesh has officially confirmed any such project. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has scored the film, also thanked Mahesh for his words. He replied, "Thank you so much sir." Anirudh's music has also received attention from audiences, with his score adding to the dark and intense setting of the film.

About The Film 'DC'

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC features Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas, a man dealing with a painful past who sets out on a path of revenge and redemption after violence changes his life. Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Krish Dayal, Avinash Raghudevan and Thalaivasal Vijay are also part of the cast.

The film takes inspiration from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Devdas but presents the story as a darker revenge drama. The performances, direction and technical work have drawn attention, while Anirudh's music, including Raaga of Revenge, has also become a talking point.

Mahesh Babu's Upcoming Project

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently working on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film marks Mahesh's first collaboration with Rajamouli. He plays Rudra in the globe-spanning adventure, which is scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027. (ANI)