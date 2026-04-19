Hombale Films announced 'Mahavatar Parshuram', the second animated film in its Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film on Vishnu's sixth avatar will be released in December 2027.

Hombale Films has announced the second instalment of the planned seven-part animated Mahavatar Cinematic Universe titled 'Mahavatar Parshuram'. The makers have released a glimpse video and the first look poster of the film on Sunday.

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About Mahavatar Parshuram

Following the massive success of Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Production, Mahavatar Parshuram is set to enthral the audience with the story of the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The animated film is directed by Ashwin Kumar. The tagline on the poster of the film reads, "Where Patience Ends, the Axe of Parshuraam Begins!"

Promising a visual spectacle, the film will depict how Vishnu took the Parshuraam avatar to end the tyranny of corrupt and arrogant Kshatriya kings who had abandoned dharma (righteousness) and were oppressing the world.

Hombale Films shared the poster and a glimpse of the film on their Instagram handle. "When Dharma falls, Parshu rises. Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. #MahavatarParshuraam. Coming December 2027. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages," wrote Hombale Films View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Producer's Vision

Sharing his vision on the film's cultural and emotional foundation, Producer Vijay Kiragandur said, "Our stories are our strength. With Mahavatar Parashuram, we aim to reconnect audiences with the power of our roots while presenting it in a format that resonates with today's generation. This is a story of legacy, strength, and purpose."

Creative Team and Release

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Production. The music is composed by Sam CS. The film is expected to be released in theatres in December 2027. (ANI)