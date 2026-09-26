Maharashtra's diverse heritage, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy to Warli art and Bhakti traditions, is featured in the PM Mementos e-Auction 2026. The collection includes sculptures, paintings, sports memorabilia, and infrastructure models.

Maharashtra’s rich heritage, traditional art and contemporary achievements are featured in the PM Mementos e-Auction 2026. The collection includes sculptures, paintings, religious artefacts, commemorative items, sports memorabilia and models, showcasing the state’s diverse cultural legacy.

Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A prominent theme across the collection is the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with multiple mementos depicting the Maratha ruler in different forms and artistic styles. These include statues portraying him on horseback, seated on a throne, alongside a lion and in ceremonial settings. The collection also features a silver statue, a woodcut portrait, framed artwork and a scale model of the Meghadambari at Raigad Fort.

Devotional and Indigenous Art Traditions

Several pieces celebrate the Bhakti traditions of Maharashtra, including depictions of Sant Tukaram with traditional musical instruments and artworks portraying Sant Dnyaneshwar in meditation.

The collection also offers a glimpse into the state’s indigenous artistic traditions, particularly through several works in the Warli art style. One painting combines a portrait of tribal leader Birsa Munda with Warli motifs, while other works use the distinctive geometric forms of Warli art to depict rural life, farming, celebrations and community traditions. Warli paintings on cloth, including a hand-painted work on deep maroon fabric, further showcase the versatility of the traditional art form.

Sporting and Infrastructure Achievements

The catalogue extends beyond heritage and devotional art to capture Maharashtra’s sporting achievements. Among the notable memorabilia are a badminton racket signed by para-badminton player Sukant Kadam and a signed carry bag and shot put belonging to Sachin Khilari, who represented India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Several mementos also document Maharashtra’s infrastructure and institutional milestones. These include presentation models of Vadhavan Port, the Thane - Borivali Twin Tunnel Project and the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Tributes to Key Historical Figures

Mementos celebrating India’s social and intellectual heritage also form an important part of the catalogue, including portraits and sculptures of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Ahilyabai Holkar and Peshwa Bajirao I.

Together, the 89 mementos present a cross-section of Maharashtra’s cultural identity, bringing together historical personalities, spiritual traditions, folk art, religious architecture, sporting accomplishments and contemporary infrastructure. From handcrafted Warli compositions and devotional sculptures to institutional models and sports memorabilia, the collection reflects the many dimensions through which Maharashtra’s heritage and achievements find expression

The 8th edition of the PM Mementos e-Auction 2026 is live until 2 October 2026. (ANI)