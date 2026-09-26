Veteran actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Dev Anand on his 103rd birth anniversary. He shared rare pictures and expressed gratitude, recalling how Dev Anand gave him his first acting opportunity in the 1982 film 'Swami Dada'.

Jackie Shroff's Gratitude

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand on his 103rd birth anniversary, recalling how the late star played an important role in the beginning of his film career. Jackie shared a series of throwback pictures of Dev Anand on his Instagram account, including black-and-white photographs of the evergreen actor and a rare picture featuring the two together. Along with the pictures, Jackie thanked Dev Anand for giving him his first opportunity in films and wrote, “With Dev Saab’s blessings, I took my first steps into the world of cinema! Remembering him on his birth anniversary with immense love, respect, and gratitude!” Take a look

The Start of a Career

Jackie made his acting debut with a small role in Dev Anand’s 1982 film ‘Swami Dada.’ The veteran filmmaker reportedly spotted Jackie through a hoarding advertisement when he was working as a model. Their association continued over the years, with the two working together in ‘Censor’ (2001) and ‘Chargesheet’ (2011). Both films were directed by Dev Anand. ‘Chargesheet,’ released in 2011, marked Dev Anand’s final film as both an actor and director.

Remembering the Evergreen Star

Born on September 26, 1923, Dev Anand was one of the most popular stars of Hindi cinema. His career spanned over six decades, during which he appeared in several films that remain popular among audiences. Some of his best-known films include Baazi, Taxi Driver, CID, Kala Pani, Guide, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Legacy and Accolades

Apart from acting, Dev Anand also made his mark as a filmmaker and producer through Navketan Films. For his contribution to Indian cinema, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002.