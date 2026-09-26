Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar announced the peaceful conclusion of the Ganesh festival, with over 20,000 idols immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake. He praised the police for their 24-hour efforts and joined them in a celebratory dance.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday said that the Ganesh idol immersion procession at Hussain Sagar Lake concluded peacefully, with over 20,000 idols immersed without any untoward incident. After the completion of the procession, Sajjanar joined fellow police personnel in a celebratory dance to the song “Aaya Share.”

Over 20,000 Idols Immersed Peacefully

Speaking to the media, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner said the 2026 Ganesh festival was completed peacefully, with police personnel working for nearly 24 hours to manage the immersion processions. He said, “…the Ganesh Festival of 2026 has been completed peacefully in Hyderabad. Almost more than 20,000 idols have been immersed, not only from the city of Hyderabad, but also from the city of future cities, Hyderabad and Malkajgiri. So yesterday, two days was a very, very big event.”

Sajjanar said the immersion process began with the 69-foot Ganesh idol and also included the famous Balapur idol. He added that police ensured the processions were conducted smoothly. “So almost for 24 hours, we had continuous immersion, starting from the historical and mega Ganesh idol of 69 feet of Hyderabad….So we completed peacefully and we ensured that the other Ganesh idols also immersed peacefully. There was no untoward incident,” he said.

The police commissioner also thanked the Telangana government, the Director General of Police (DGP) and other stakeholders for their support in managing the festival. He further said that only a few idols were left for immersion and traffic movement had returned to normal in the city.

“Very few idols are left and almost traffic has become normal and it is clear. Almost 20,000 idols we’re expecting, apart from the small, small idols, the house idols and all, but major idols, more than five feet, I think more than 20,000 have been immersed in the Ganesh festival,” Sajjanar added.

Ganeshotsav Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. The festival is celebrated across India, with devotees offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at homes and temples. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are taken out in processions and immersed in water bodies. (ANI)