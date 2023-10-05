Mahadev app scam: Ranbir Kapoor not accused, just called for questioning by Enforcement Directorate

Actor Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of the conspiracy but is called to give clarifications on the money transactions and to understand the scam.

Ranbir Kapoor has been creating headlines ever since the Enforcement Directorate summoned the actor for interrogation in the Mahadev money-laundering case. After the news came in, many speculated that he was an accused in the case, and before people came to any kind of conclusion, officials in the Enforcement Directorate addressed the issue. In an exclusive interview done by News18, sources said that the 41-year-old is not an accused but has been called to give an explanation of the money he received to advertise the betting app.

The source also clarified that Ranbir may not be part of the conspiracy but it is very important to understand the scam.

The ED has summoned Ranbir Kapoor before its Raipur, Chhattisgarh, office on October 6. Around 14-15, more celebrities and actresses are being investigated by the ED in the case, and they are expected to be summoned soon.

The Mahadev app scam

The company founded by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal was based in Dubai. It allegedly used the online book betting software to sign up new users, generate IDs, and launder money through a tiered web of Benami bank accounts.

A probe into Sourabh Chandrakar was spurred by his expensive Rs 250-crore wedding in the UAE, which led to the discovery of data on alleged hawala operations and their connections in the UAE and Pakistan. Around eight big international hawala operators are being investigated for using a similar platform to launder money to Middle Eastern countries and Pakistan. At least 70 shell companies were allegedly used by Chandrakar and his associates to launder money to offshore accounts.

Many other Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Sonakshi Sinha are said to be under ED's radar for attending and performing at Chandrakar's wedding in February this year and the company's success party in September last year.