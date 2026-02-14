A Rajinikanth fan from Madurai, Karthik, celebrated Maha Shivaratri by performing a special pooja for the actor at a temple inside his home. He used an image of the superstar as Lord Shiva and offered a garland made of 500 vadais.

Megastar Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following, and some admirers revere him almost like a god. Their devotion is so intense that a few have even built temples in honour of the 'Sivaji: The Boss' actor.

Fan's Unique Shivaratri Pooja

As Maha Shivaratri is on Sunday, Karthik, a fan of Rajinikanth from Madurai, performed a special pooja in a unique way by offering prayers at a temple he built inside his residence in honour of the superstar.

Speaking to ANI, Karthik said, "This was the third consecutive year that Shivaratri pooja was being performed. The image of Rajinikanth in Lord Shiva's appearance from the film Uzhaippali was used for the rituals and adorned with a garland made of 500 vadais to honour the actor's 50-year journey in cinema..."

A Look at Thalaiva's Illustrious Career

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over five decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Some of his memorable movies include 'Shivaji: The Boss', Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padaiyappa, Robot, Jailer, and others. (ANI)