    'Made so many mistakes in...,' Aamir Khan opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; Read on

    Aamir Khan reflects on the emotional toll of Laal Singh Chaddha's underperformance. Despite disappointment, he embraces lessons learned and looks forward to new projects

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    Aamir Khan recently opened up about his emotional response to the underperformance of his latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Khan, celebrated for his versatile roles and cinematic experiments, expressed candidly about the disappointment surrounding the film's reception.

    "It’s a film close to my heart," Khan reflected. "Advait, Kareena, and the whole cast and crew worked hard, and it didn’t do well. Two things happened: after a long time, my film didn’t work, so family and friends would come home to ask me if I’m okay. I realized that I’m getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it."

    Yet, Khan delved deeper into the emotional toll the film's failure took on him, emphasizing the introspection it prompted. "The real side is, failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story. I gave it a lot of thought; it was a big learning for me."

    Acknowledging his own errors in the film's execution, Khan shared a poignant moment with his wife, Kiran Rao. "I remember telling Kiran once, I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels. Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I’m hurt that the film has not worked; I’ve taken time to absorb the grief."

    Released in 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha was an official Hindi remake of the acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Despite its iconic source material, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to resonate with audiences as anticipated. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead role, with Mona Singh also playing a pivotal part.

    Looking ahead, Aamir Khan is already immersed in upcoming projects. He is set to star opposite Genelia D’Souza in Sitaare Zameen Par and is also producing Lahore 1947, marking his maiden collaboration with Sunny Deol in a production role.

