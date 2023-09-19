Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces new film after global success of RRR

    Following the huge success of "RRR," SS Rajamouli will deliver a movie about the beginning and development of Indian cinema. 'Made in India' is the name of the latest biopic.
     

    Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces new film after global success of RRR ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is preparing to release another epic movie after captivating fans with films like "RRR," "Baahbuali," and more. The much-praised director is attempting to deliver a film that tells the history of Indian cinema. The biopic, titled "Made In India," is produced by Varun Gupta and Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya. Nitin Kakkar will direct the biopic. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's "RRR" was a huge hit, and now SS Rajamouli is preparing to create another masterpiece. The director is eager to portray the tale of "the birth and rise of Indian cinema," according to a Deadline article. The movie, in the words of Rajamouli's agent, "promises to be a magnum opus on a huge scale and canvas." 

    "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it...With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA (sic)," SS Rajamouli tweeted after posting the video. After the incredible success of "RRR," Rajamouli is about to fund another project. For those who were unaware, 'RRR' took home many awards at the recent 95th Academy Awards. "Naatu Naatu" received the Best Original Song Oscar. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the movie's leading men, appeared in the upbeat song. MM Keeravaani, the song's composer, and Chandrabose, the song's writer, accepted the prize. Golden Globe Award for Best Original tune went to the tune as well.

    Right now, SS Rajamouli is taking a break. He will shortly begin pre-production on his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli is currently making headlines for a different cause. He is reportedly going to appear in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD in a cameo capacity. Rajamouli previously appeared in a cameo in "Baahubali: The Beginning." Not only that, but he also made cameos in his movies and acted in a few advertisements.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shine Tom Chacko and Honey Rose starrer' Teri Meri' movie motion poster out rkn

    Shine Tom Chacko and Honey Rose starrer' Teri Meri' movie motion poster out

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan's family members Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Salma bring Bappa idol home (Video) RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan's family members Arpita, Alvira, Salma bring Bappa idol home

    The VaccineWar Sudha Murthy says India Can Do It after seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotris film ADC

    The Vaccine War: Sudha Murthy says “India Can Do It” after seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa (Video) RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa (Video)

    Youtube suspends monetization of Russell Brand's channel; Read more ATG

    Youtube suspends monetization of Russell Brand's channel; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Several hospitalised after eating Shawarma in Tamil Nadu; 14-year-old dies anr

    Several hospitalised after eating Shawarma in Tamil Nadu; 14-year-old dies

    cricket Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's monumental 'six sixes' in one over on its 16th anniversary - WATCH osf

    Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's monumental 'six sixes' in one over on its 16th anniversary - WATCH

    US Marines ground all aircraft amid F-35 jet's mysterious disappearance AJR

    US Marines ground all aircraft amid F-35 jet's mysterious disappearance

    Shine Tom Chacko and Honey Rose starrer' Teri Meri' movie motion poster out rkn

    Shine Tom Chacko and Honey Rose starrer' Teri Meri' movie motion poster out

    football ISL 2023 Fantasy: Game format, features, points system, prizes worth Rs 12 lakh and more snt

    ISL 2023 Fantasy: Game format, features, points system, prizes worth Rs 12 lakh and more

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon