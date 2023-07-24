Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON

Tamannaah Bhatia talks about why she chose to take up bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'. She considers herself as an actress who can do anything. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in a new bold avatar in two films, ‘Jee Karda’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’. She opened up about her choosing to do bold scenes in the mentioned films. She spoke about breaking formats and pushing herself as an artist. She talked about not repeating herself and including herself in projects she’d love to do. Fans have been thriller to see her in this new avatar and netizens have appreciated her acting prowess.

She said in the interview, “I made sure whatever film I took up in whichever language, I had something interesting to do… Then also I felt, now what? I need to do something where I also push myself an artist, and I don’t repeat myself over and over again.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar

Tamannaah expressed that she wants to involve herself in projects she would love to do. “When you spend a certain amount of time in an industry, people get used to seeing you in a certain way. I have always felt like an actor who could do anything,” she added.

About Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is an Indian actress and model, who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. With her captivating beauty and exceptional acting skills, Tamannaah has earned a massive fan following. She made her acting debut in 2005 in the Bollywood film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ and has since appeared in numerous successful movies, garnering critical acclaim and commercial success. Some of her notable films include ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, ‘Ayan’ and ‘Paiyaa’. Tamannaah's versatility, graceful dancing, and charming presence on-screen have cemented her position as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry.

ALSO READ: Sherlyn Chopra remembers SHOCKING treatment by directors after she underwent breast surgery