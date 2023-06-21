Lust Stories 2: Trailer promises captivating chemistry in exploration of lust and relationships

The trailer for 'Lust Stories 2' is out, featuring a star-studded cast. Four directors explore diverse aspects of lust and relationships in this highly anticipated anthology series streaming on Netflix from June 29-- by Amrita Ghosh

The highly-anticipated trailer for 'Lust Stories 2' has been unveiled, showcasing the upcoming anthology series set to stream on Netflix starting June 29. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, the second installment of the popular anthology film presents four intriguing stories, each exploring the diverse facets of lust. The star-studded cast includes Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma. The trailer provides glimpses of lighthearted moments while highlighting Neena Gupta's impeccable dialogue delivery, which stands out as a definite highlight. Furthermore, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's chemistry adds to the anticipation surrounding their storyline.

Director R. Balki expressed the importance of acknowledging and recognizing lust as a natural and vital element in relationships. He aimed to create a lust story that can be enjoyed by families together, challenging the notion that such narratives are solely meant for individual viewership. He lauded the performances of Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and Angad Bedi in bringing a simple yet hilarious tale to life.

Konkona Sen Sharma, who also directed one of the stories, aimed to showcase a woman attaining her well-deserved freedom and taking control of her life. She expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to explore the forbidden topic of lust in her anthology, crediting her co-writer Pooja Tolani. Sen Sharma commended the excellent chemistry between Amruta and Tillotama, who worked harmoniously together.

Sujoy Ghosh highlighted the different shades of lust explored in the anthology, expressing his satisfaction with the collaboration between RSVP, Flying Unicorn, and Netflix. He praised the performances of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, expressing confidence in the audience's enjoyment of their on-screen chemistry.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the fourth director involved, expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Emmy-nominated anthology 'Lust Stories.' He portrayed a complex vision of lust for power and ambition, working alongside accomplished actors Kajol and Kumud Mishra to bring this vision to life.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua, 'Lust Stories 2' promises to captivate viewers with its exploration of various shades of lust and its impact on relationships. The anthology is set to debut on Netflix on June 29, offering audiences worldwide the opportunity to engage with these thought-provoking narratives.

Watch the trailer here: