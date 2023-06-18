Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's SUPER glamorous photo shoot set internet on fire

    A new couple in B-Town, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia complimented each other in this sexy photo shoot for Lust Stories 2; take a look

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's SUPER glamorous photo shoot set internet on fire
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed her relationship with Vijay Varma. The actors, who will next be seen in Lust Stories 2, fuelled relationship allegations on New Year's Eve after a video of them kissing at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay keep their romance private for now, a scorching photoshoot for their forthcoming film revealed Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and their irresistible chemistry.

    On Saturday, Netflix India's official Instagram account shared four images from a shoot. Vijay Varma can be seen peering into the camera as his face is positioned near Tamannaah Bhatia's heels in the first photo; the slide after that shows the Darlings actor relaxing in Tamannaah's lap. 
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Tamannaah places her hands on Vijay Varma's face in another photo. Vijay wore a black jacket and grey shirt for the session, while Tamannaah looked glamorous in a black suit with little makeup. "Your tamannaah to watch this chemistry come to life has come true #LustStories2, arrives on June 29th, only on Netflix!" read the caption.

    Several netizens gushed over the photos, taking to the comment area to express their gratitude. "Never knew they'd look so perfect together," one of them wrote. "Heavy shipping rn," another person said. "Come on darlings, we got the hints," someone else replied. "Yes, we know he's her happy place..we know," one admirer said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Netflix has released the second instalment of their successful comedy, Lust Stories. The anthology film combines together four new stories directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma. It stars Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent parts. Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome round out the cast. The streaming service previously released a trailer for the film, which piqued viewers' interest.


     

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
