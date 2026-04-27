Actor Lucy Liu says being name-dropped in Destiny's Child's 'Independent Women, Part 1' makes her feel like 'a part of history'. The song was recorded for the 2000 film 'Charlie's Angels', which she starred in.

Actor Lucy Liu has reflected on being name-dropped in 'Destiny's Child's' iconic track 'Independent Women, Part 1', calling it a moment that makes her feel like she is "a part of history." In an interview with People, the 57-year-old actor reacted to the popular lyric that mentions her alongside Charlie's Angels co-stars, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

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A Pop Culture Phenomenon

"I guess it means you're a part of history," Liu said with a smile. The song, performed by Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, was originally recorded for the 2000 film Charlie's Angels, in which Liu starred alongside Barrymore and Diaz. It was later included on Destiny's Child's 2001 album Survivor, according to People.

The track opens with the line, 'Lucy Liu / With my girl, Drew / Cameron D. and Destiny / Charlie's Angels, come on,' and went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 11 consecutive weeks.

A Milestone for Representation

Reflecting on the cultural impact, Liu said she feels proud that the film and the song became part of a larger moment in pop culture. "I think it's incredible to have that value that was connected to Charlie's Angels," she said.

Liu's role in Charlie's Angels was also seen as a milestone for Asian representation in Hollywood, something she said she is proud of. "For me, my pride is knowing that my character was able to change the visual aspect of what Americana was," she said, adding that it helped pave the way for greater representation in the industry, according to People.

Lasting Popularity

The actor also shared that she still frequently hears the song in public spaces and is often reminded of its lasting popularity. "I've heard that song so many times in different places," she said, adding that its opening beat instantly brings back memories and energy.

She added that sometimes she even wonders if hearing the song was a deliberate action taken by another. "Was it already in the mix, or did someone just put that on because I happened to show up in the restaurant? I don't know," Liu said. "Either way, it's such a wonderful song. And as soon as you hear the beat, you know what's coming," the mother of one continues. "You get into the mode, and it kind of transports you. That's the beauty of music," according to People. (ANI)