Lucknow has been named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, recognizing its rich culinary heritage, including Awadhi cuisine. The city is the second in India to receive this honour after Hyderabad, joining a global network of creative cities.

From its famous street foods to its royal kitchen traditions, Lucknow's cuisine has brought together history, innovation and community spirit for centuries. Now the city has earned a place on the official global culinary map after UNESCO named it a Creative City of Gastronomy. The designation was announced by UNESCO on 31 October, World Cities Day, as part of 58 additions this year to its Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Lucknow becomes the second Indian city to be added to UCCN's gastronomy category, after Hyderabad was named in 2019, as per the press release.

'Unprecedented Recognition': Union Minister

Union Minister of Culture and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the news on X, "Lucknow has been designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India's rich gastronomic traditions. This honour enhances Lucknow's global stature, positioning it as a premier destination for food and culture, and opens new avenues for tourism promotion, culture-led economic growth, heritage conservation, and international collaboration through the UNESCO Creative Cities Network." He credited the recognition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, adding, "Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India's timeless traditions, culture, and values continue to attain unprecedented recognition and respect on the global stage." Lucknow has been designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India’s rich gastronomic traditions. This honour enhances Lucknow’s global stature, positioning it as a premier destination… pic.twitter.com/JUTsK0ew2q — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 1, 2025

UNESCO Tributes Lucknow's Culinary Legacy

Announcing the designation, UNESCO paid tribute to Lucknow's historic Awadhi cuisine as well as its flair for culinary creativity. The city is renowned for many distinct dishes, including its succulent kebabs and distinctive take on biryani. With this recognition, Lucknow becomes one of 408 cities across more than 100 countries that have been acknowledged for their contributions to creative industries such as crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music. This year, architecture has been introduced as a new creative field within the network, as per the press release.

"Lucknow's recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy is a testament to its deep-rooted culinary traditions and vibrant food ecosystem. This designation honors the city's rich cultural legacy while opening new avenues for international collaboration," said Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia.

About the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

The UCCN aims to strengthen international cooperation among cities that recognize culture and creativity as drivers of sustainable urban development. Launched in 2004, it supports cities that invest in cultural industries, empower creative professionals, and engage communities to promote inclusion, jobs, and economic vitality, as per the press release. (ANI)