Love 'The Nun' series? Know when 'The Nun III' will release

Even though The Nun II is still terrifying audiences, followers of the Conjuring Universe are anticipating the arrival of a release date for The Nun III.

The Nun II was released in theatres on September 8, 2023. The Nun II, the sequel to 2018's The Nun and the newest instalment in The Conjuring Universe, has a mid-credit sequence but suffers from a poor, insubstantial narrative. Although it is just September, there is always time to begin celebrating Halloween with a frightful film. Five years after the first, the Nun II is finally poised to hit theatres.

This 11th instalment in The Conjuring Universe (who would have thought that terrifying little movie about the famous cases of a psychic investigator couple, which came out 10 years ago, would still be going strong) is hardly a noteworthy addition to the series. The soundscape is intrusive and loud. Though it attempts to browbeat us into disregarding the massive story problems, it fails terribly.

Here's all we know about The Nun III's release date and when it will be available.

Is there a release date for The Nun III?

There is no release date for The Nun III at the time of writing because it has not yet been officially confirmed. The Nun III, on the other hand, is unlikely to be released until at least 2025, following The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Fans will most likely have to wait until at least 2027 or 2028 for The Nun III. This is because each chapter of The Nun franchise follows each instalment of The Conjuring franchise. For example, The Nun was released in 2018 after The Conjuring 2, while The Nun II was released after The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The dates 2027 and 2028 are projections based on information available during writing.

At the time, nothing is known about The Nun III's cast. However, The film might continue the storylines of Sister Irene and The Demonic Valak nicknamed The Nun, bringing back Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons to reprise their respective roles of Irene and Valak.

When and where will The Nun III be released?

Like the past two films, the narrative of The Nun III will see The Nun or Valak continuing to inflict more horrific mayhem. At the same time, the ending of The Nun II made it appear as if Valak had been sent to hell. As revealed in the first film, where she took possession of Maurice's body, a portion of her might very well be hidden within him. As a result, the third film will certainly include Maurice's reappearance, through whom Valak will wreak even more devastation and destruction.

