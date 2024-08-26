Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Love is a sacrifice': Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya's engagement | SEE POST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on "friendship" and "relationship" on her Instagram stories recently. The Instagram entry gets noticed by the Internet as it came days after Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post on Instagram that talked about how ‘love is a sacrifice’. The post discussed how, on sometimes, one spouse must work harder when the other isn't "in a position" to offer too much. Samantha conveyed in the post her "gratitude" to those in her life who stuck with her when she didn't have the energy to return the favour.

    “A lot of people view friendships and relationships as reciprocal and I agree. You give. I give. But over the years I have learned that sometimes love causes you to give even when the other person isn’t in a position to give back. It goes from you give, I give – to I give until you’re able to give back and vice versa,” the post read.

    On August 8, Naga Chaitanya proposed to his girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala. After dating for over a year and a half, they got engaged. Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna announced the news first on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love." 

     In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in a project titled Bangaram.

    On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny. It is the Indian series within the Citadel universe, originally headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The series is slated to release in November this year.

