Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Love Guru REVIEW: Is Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

    Love Guru X (Twitter) Review: The latest romantic comedy-drama, Love Guru, stars Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in key roles. Vinayak Vaithianathan wrote and directed the film, which will be released internationally on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu.

    Love Guru REVIEW: Is Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    When the movie was released in theatres, critics said it had moments but lacked a solid second half to drive it forward. The concept of the story, performances, and high technical values are being praised. Aravind (Vijay Antony) departs for Malaysia to get money. He comes home to marry when he is 35 and is looking for a good woman. He then goes to a family funeral, meets Leela (Mirnalini Ravi), and falls for her.

    Leela desires to be an actor, and Aravind convinces her parents and Leela. They go for Hyderabad, and Aravind goes to great lengths to court his wife, including developing a film that would turn her into an actor. The following is Love Guru's narrative.

    Also Read: Yash joins 'Ramayana' cast but not as Raavan, to play THIS role

    Love Guru X Review.
    Enthusiastic moviegoers who saw Vijay Antony's Love Guru sooner than the others have resorted to social media to express their thoughts on the film. Below are some fascinating tweets that will give you an idea of what to expect from Love Guru and how the film is. 

    Also Read: Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check

    Love Guru Cast 
    Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi are among the film's prominent characters. Love the Guru Crew. Vijay Antony produced the film under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation label. Vinayak Vaithianathan wrote and directed the film, while Barath Dhanasekar composed the soundtrack and background score. Vijay Antony was the film's editor, and Farook J Basha handled the cinematography.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aavesham Movie: Fahadh Faasil's action drama earns over Rs 1.9 cr in advance bookings in Kerala anr

    Aavesham Movie: Fahadh Faasil's action drama earns over Rs 1.9 cr in advance bookings in Kerala

    Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check rkn

    Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check

    Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Is Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer ?

    Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Is Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer ?

    Malayalam movies banned in PVR INOX Kerala due to content-sharing issue rkn

    Malayalam movies banned in PVR INOX Kerala due to content-sharing issue

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Twitter review: Is Akshay Kumar- Tiger Shroff's film HIT or FLOP? RKK

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Twitter review: Is Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film HIT or FLOP?

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Himachal Pradesh Mandi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mandi constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Former IAS officer gifts Ramcharitmanas in gold, silver worth Rs 5 crore to Ram Lalla ahead of Ram Navami anr

    Former IAS officer gifts Ramcharitmanas in gold, silver worth Rs 5 crore to Ram Lalla ahead of Ram Navami

    Considering Australia's request to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: Joe Biden

    'Considering' Australia's request to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: Joe Biden

    TN woman bows down before PM Modi's poster, prays for his win in LS polls; viral video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    TN woman bows down before PM Modi's poster, prays for his win in LS polls; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Maidaan LEAKED: Ajay Devgn's film is OUT on TamilRockers, and more RBA

    Maidaan LEAKED: Ajay Devgn's film OUT on TamilRockers, Filmyzilla

    Recent Videos

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon